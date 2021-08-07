Dana White is Literally Staying in the Coolest Hotel Room You Will Ever See

Dana White is one of those characters that you either love of hate. Dana seems to be a rather hot topic as it pertains to people who control an organization. If Dana does well by your fighter, let’s say, like someone of the status of Conor McGregor, then surely you are just fine with how Dana White runs things. Now, if Dana isn’t doing all he can by your or your favorite fighter, well, then that only means that Dana is the bad guy in your book. One person who may be feeling the latter is none other than Derrick Lewis as Dana just dropped a bombshell….Conor McGregor ‘Humiliating’ Video With Dana White Leaks.