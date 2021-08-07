Cancel
Louisiana State

Some Louisiana Parents Plan to Boycott First Week of School

By Jay Whatley
 6 days ago


For some schools in the state, the year has already began, with some parents electing to keep their little ones at home. By now, all of you are aware of Louisiana's mask mandate that went into effect earlier this week. Until September, at the earliest, anyone who is indoors must be wearing a mask in the state of Louisiana. That applies for any public establishment. Businesses, churches, and of course, schools.

