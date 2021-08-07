Some Louisiana Parents Plan to Boycott First Week of School

School begins on Thursday in Bossier and Webster Parishes. This past weekend, stores were packed with folks picking up the items on the school supply lists. You can find these lists online for all of the local schools. For the most part the lists are pretty standard. But we got an email asking about one particular item and we checked it out. High school students in Bossier Parish are asked to buy "one box of feminine hygiene products for girls". We also found this item on the list for 7th graders at Haughton Middle School. It's also on the list for other middle schools, as well.