Shreveport, LA

Here’s What to Know About the Lambda Variant

By Jay Whatley
Kiss Country 93.7
 6 days ago
New week, new COVID-19 variant. As if you needed more COVID-19 news this week, we now have a new COVID-19 variant found right here in NW Louisiana. While the Delta variant is very much on the top of all of our minds as we ender a 4th stage of the pandemic, one completely defined by Delta, there's now a new variant creeping quietly though our back door. The Lambda variant is here, more specifically, right here in Shreveport.

