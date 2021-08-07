Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Copper Is the Hair Color of the Moment

By Lauren Valent i
Posted by 
Glamour
Glamour
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To successfully persuade Milla Jovovich to dye her hair a career-defining shade of bright copper for Luc Besson’s 1997 sci-fi classic The Fifth Element, hairstylist Ward Stegerhoek appealed to her ambition. “I said, ‘Do you want to be a supermodel, or do you want to be an actress?’ ” recalls the visionary Dutch-born pro, who is perhaps best known for helping craft the artfully disheveled hair of the ’90s via his long-standing collaboration with the film’s costume designer, Jean Paul Gaultier. Jovovich’s bleached roots and neon undertones achieved Besson’s vision of someone who “looked like she came from 20,000 years in the past and 20,000 years in the future,” successfully cementing the “radioactive, almost alien” color into the pantheon of movie moments turned mood-board-mainstays.

www.glamour.com

Comments / 0

Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Maude Apatow
Person
Milla Jovovich
Person
Luc Besson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Colour#Natural Color#Diy Hair#Copper#Natural Hair#Sci Fi#Dutch#Bleach London#Tangerine Dream#Tiktok#Whittemore House Salon#Fka Twigs#Balayage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Related
Beauty & Fashioncrossroadstoday.com

Zoe Kravitz and mum Lisa Bonet swap beauty products

Zoe Kravitz and her mom Lisa Bonet exchange skincare products. The ‘Batman’ star has revealed she and the 53-year-old actress are always suggesting new products to try and the pair also go on a 30-day Dr. Schulze detoxifying cleanse yearly. However, the 32-year-old screen star insisted feeling good in how...
Hair Carebravotv.com

Emily Simpson Went "A Little Darker" with Her Stunning New Hair Color

Emily Simpson loves playing around with her beauty look. The Real Housewives of Orange County legal expert recently shared the results of her lower facelift. And later, she tweaked her style again with a procedure that required no downtime. In a series of recent Instagram Stories, the Orange County mom...
Yogagoodhousekeeping.com

Lady Gaga Steps Out in 8-Inch Platform Boots, a Bandeau Top and Bike Shorts

Lady Gaga, 35, was spotted in New York City wearing a light blue Marc Jacobs bandeau top and matching high-waisted bike shorts, paired with sky-high white platform boots. The singer and actress has been doing yoga since college. Lady Gaga has a style that’s totally her own. And, just in...
Skin CarePosted by
People

Drew Barrymore 'Douses' Herself in This $20 Vitamin E Oil for Hydration and Nourishment

Vitamin E can be traced back to so many of the healing, firming, moisturizing, and nourishing components of many of our favorite skin and hair care products. It can brighten our skin and even out hyperpigmentation while also plumping wrinkles and restoring life to dry, damaged hair. The secret behind this ingredient, it seems, is out. And there's one brand in particular that everyone from nearly 6,000 shoppers to Drew Barrymore loves.
Hair CareIn Style

Shoppers With Thinning, Aging Hair Say This French Shampoo Reverses the March of Time

I am always, always on the lookout for a good hair growth shampoo. As much as I love my curly hair, detangling it is a beast — and while the ordeal's gotten miles easier since welcoming an electric comb into my life (pry it out of my cold, dead hands), at the end of the day my shower's drain catcher wears a sizable toupee. So my eyes lit up when I happened upon the Rene Furterer Triphasic Strengthening Shampoo that cuts down hair loss like a pro.
Hair CareRefinery29

I Got The Trendy Version Of This ’70s Supermodel Haircut

When you identify as having fine hair, the concept of "supermodel" volume probably feels like a pipe dream that could only be fueled by an entire aerosol can of mousse. As it turns out, though, even the finest hair can feel full of shape and body; it just takes the right haircut.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Looks Extra 2000s in Lipstick-Print Top and Black Adidas Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid’s latest outfit continued her streak for early 2000s-inspired looks. The model was spotted in New York City in a cropped white tank top, featuring a lipstick kiss print. The piece’s bright red pattern was faded around the sides, as if it was spray-painted on. It also boasted a casual crewneck fit, providing comfortable upper body coverage. Hadid wore the top with a wide-leg pair of black jeans, adding to her outfit’s aughts nature. Crop tops and wider-fitting jeans, as well as...
RetailPosted by
Teen Vogue

Dua Lipa Wears '90s Style Outfit With Purple Chunky Heels

Dua Lipa is all about bringing the trends of the late ‘90s and early 2000s back, and her latest ensemble has us levitating with inspiration. The star, who is currently on vacation in Albania, showed off her outfit in an Instagram gallery, pairing a set of bright purple square-toed mules featuring a super high chunky heel alongside a black midi skirt with a high slit and a mesh long-sleeved crop top with ties that criss-crossed throughout her midriff. Dua accessorized her ensemble with a handful of rings, earrings, and a thick gold chain ankle bracelet, and kept her beauty look simple, pulling her hair half back and wearing minimal makeup. The look was definitely something we could imagine on the “popular girl” or “cool outsider bad girl” during a party scene in a ‘90s teen movie.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Vogue Magazine

TikTok Calls Her the Real-Life Carrie Bradshaw

And just like that… Carrie Bradshaw joined TikTok. Well, sort of: On the app, Carla Rockmore is sharing her eclectic outfits and styling tricks, and her followers have deemed her the real-life Carrie Bradshaw as a result. Given their shared love of bold colors, clashing pieces, and designer shoes, we would have to agree.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Is ‘Future Nostalgic’ Chic in a Graphic-Printed Dress and Black Lace-Up Heeled Sandals

Dua Lipa looks edgy and chic in her latest Instagram post. The “Future Nostalgia” singer posted a photoset of her in a fashion-forward Knwls dress that featured an edgy peek-a-boo design and a graphic print. She accented this outfit with an orange clutch (also from Knwls), silver rings and a pearl and silver matching necklace and bracelet set. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) As it pertains to footwear, Lipa wore a striking pair of black lace-up heeled sandals with a heel that totals at least 2 inches of height. They feature a square-toe shape...
Posted by
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Embraced Everyday Elegance

The appeal of dressing up for an occasion isn’t lost on celebrities, but lately, they haven’t needed the excuse of a big event to pull out stellar fashion. While there has been no shortage of film premieres, festivals, and performances to attend, stars have been dressing to the nines to run errands, take meetings, or lounge around the house. The days of the top-only Zoom look have ended. Now, even the briefest video call necessitates a complete look.
Hair CareEssence

The Complete Black Girl’s Guide To Hair Dyeing

We spoke to a licensed cosmetologist about dos and don’ts. When it comes to Black women’s hair, no one knows our hair like we do. Whether we’re 4C with tight coils or 3A with loose waves, the hair of a Black girl is a unique experience. Hence the rule our mommas taught us — don’t let just anybody play in your hair.
Hair Carelatest-hairstyles.com

15 Youthful-Looking Short Natural Haircuts for Black Women Over 50

Have you seen Oprah Winfrey, Viola Davis, and Alfre Woodard wearing short hair styles? Aren’t they so iconic? Short natural haircuts for black women over 50 are flattering and easy to style and maintain. It’s the best way to show how you embrace your natural hair texture. But first, you...
Hair Carethezoereport.com

Experts Say These Hair Color Trends Will Be Everywhere This Fall

While makeup might have taken a back seat over the past year and a half, it’s no secret that many have used the time spent at home to undergo drastic hair transformations. For further evidence, just look to your favorite celebrities (see: Gigi Hadid’s red hair and Billie Eilish’s platinum blonde), or just take a walk down the streets of Manhattan. And while hair shades typically get darker once September and October roll around, as it turns out, experts say the fall 2021 hair color trends will continue to be full of more experimental shades, too.
Hair Carenaturallycurly.com

How to Brush Style Curly Hair - the RIGHT Way

"Don’t brush curly hair!" We’ve all got used to that mantra over the years, haven’t we? But actually, more and more curlies are getting fabulously defined clumps from using a brush to style their hair. From ribbon curls to shaking, there are plenty of ways to make a brush work...
Hair CarePosted by
Shape Magazine

Shoppers with Thinning Hair Are Calling This Growth Serum a 'Miracle Treatment'

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Maya Gandara. Hair loss and hair thinning can be complete confidence killers. Those who experience these on a regular basis and view them as concerns may feel it's an uphill battle never to be won. But losing hope just isn't an option, especially when hero formulas like the Rene Furterer Triphasic Recreational Concentrated Serum (Buy It, $74, renefurtererusa.com) exist. The fast-acting serum rectifies the main factors that contribute to hair loss — and people are calling the results they've seen a miracle.
Hair Carethekatynews.com

Change The Hairstyle With Hurela Hair Bundles & Cheap Wigs

Wearing hair wigs and making wigs using hair bundles and lace closures have become so common, you can search many videos on this topic on Youtube. The human hair weave has become a popular way to change your hairstyle. Hurela Hair weave. Hurela combines style, fashion, premium quality with all...
Hair CareNBC4 Columbus

Best drugstore shampoo for colored hair

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Colored hair requires considerable upkeep to maintain its vibrancy and longevity between touch-ups or treatments. Shampoo for colored hair, for example, is formulated to prevent fading and protect against coloring-related damage. Salon shampoo formulas are often regarded as superior, but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy