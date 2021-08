Car review: 2022 Honda Civic Touring

Like the Big Mac, the Rogue is a popular seller that’s far from the best choice you can make. Its powertrain behaves coarsely, acceleration is arduous, and it’s pricier than its top competitors. The Rogue’s serious lack of driving dynamics and lackluster performance are offset in part by a comfortable cabin, above-average cargo space, and a fuel-efficient gas engine. It’s the only one in its class to have an optional third row and one of two with a hybrid model—the Toyota RAV4 is the other. But given its price, performance and refinement deficits, the Rogue is a mediocre meal deal that’ll satisfy the masses but not those who crave the best bang for their buck. For them, there are better options.