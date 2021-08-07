Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pottstown, PA

Not Vaccinated Yet? Register for MCCC Aug. 20 Clinic

By Joe Zlomek
sanatogapost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTTSTOWN PA – A COVID-19 vaccination clinic specifically scheduled for the Greater Pottstown community is planned for Aug. 20 (2021; Friday) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by Montgomery County Community College and several partners in the college’s South Hall Community Room, 101 College Dr. The vaccinations are free, an accompanying on-site meal is free, and participants also get the chance to win free meat for a family of four for a year.

sanatogapost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottstown, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
Pottstown, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pottstown, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Montgomery County, PA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Immunization#Giant Pharmacy#Jbs Foods#The Johnson Johnson#Pfizer Covid#The White House#Unsplash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Britney Spears’ father to step down from conservatorship

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ father agreed Thursday to step down from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, according to reports. Several outlets including celebrity website TMZ and CNN reported that James Spears filed legal documents saying that while there are no grounds for his removal, he will step down. The decision comes after months of public and legal wrangling by his daughter and, and in recent weeks, her new attorney.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy