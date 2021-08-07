Not Vaccinated Yet? Register for MCCC Aug. 20 Clinic
POTTSTOWN PA – A COVID-19 vaccination clinic specifically scheduled for the Greater Pottstown community is planned for Aug. 20 (2021; Friday) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by Montgomery County Community College and several partners in the college’s South Hall Community Room, 101 College Dr. The vaccinations are free, an accompanying on-site meal is free, and participants also get the chance to win free meat for a family of four for a year.sanatogapost.com
