Law

Can i repasent her in court of law if iam power of attoney

By Asked in Booneville, MS
 5 days ago

No you can't represent (not REPASENT) someone because they named you as their Power of Attorney. If she needs legal help and cannot afford an attorney she is entitled to a free lawyer appointed by the court. Since you will not be representing her in court you might want to...

Law
Politics
