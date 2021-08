A Buffalo man who was under federal surveillance for over a year has pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. James Terrell, 36, was under observation by Homeland Security Investigations for allegedly making bulk cash drops and in August of 2019, agents stopped him and found more than $80,000 in cash and two cellphones inside his vehicle. A year later in August of 2020, Terrell was seen leaving a residence on Earl Place with a large bag. He was stopped again, and caught carrying a kilo of cocaine.