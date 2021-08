We cannot pass on to others what we do not have for ourselves. If we are not growing spiritually, we will not be equipped to model for our children, grandchildren, and others in our sphere of influence how to grow spiritually. One of the keys for us to grow closer to Christ and to be more like Him is to deepen our faith and trust in Him. Without this, it is impossible to move on to spiritual maturity. Leaving a legacy of faith and trust in God is invaluable. It goes against the norm of the world today, a world that says you should put your trust in anything but God. The truth is that God alone is wholly trustworthy and in no one else—not a friend, relative, company, president, or king—can we fully place our trust. This is one of the most important truths we can pass on to the generations.