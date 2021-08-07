Local celebrities hit it big, appear in the streets of New York and Los Angeles for Pepsi

If Olympic medals are not enough to make one proud and excited to be Pinoy right now, Pepsi is bringing another reason for us to sustain this much needed feeling. The beautiful faces of our local celebrities top-billed by Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla are gracing the screens of the bustling streets of New York and Los Angeles, USA. The global beverage giant is currently showcasing its #PepsiHitSaSarap campaign material in Times Square, N.Y.C. and Downtown L.A. which also features Billboard Music Awards-nominee SB19, collegiate basketball hotshot Ricci Rivero, and internet sensation Mimiyuuuh, bringing a bit of the Philippines to the Filipinos abroad.