Daily Fog: The Champs are Here

The unbeaten Big Foot Bats seventh and eighth grade softball team won the 2021 Quad County End of Season Tournament with a July 19 defeat of second-ranked Lakeland Blue Jays on a 7-2 decision. The Bats, which finished with a 16-0 conference record, captured the title in the brand new Big Foot baseball and softball quad plex. The accomplishment, however, isn’t new for team members since the same group of girls won the title in the Quad County program when they competed in the 10 and under as well as 12 and under conferences. Team members and coaches showcase their medals after winning the tournament (front row, from the left) Claire Patek, Kate Hummel, Kelsie Kroening, Karlie Kroening, Ella Kinane, (back row) Leah Paulsen, Kodi Schwartz, Natalie Klamm, Holly Kynell, Stacy Forsythe, assistant coach David Baxter and head coach Troy Hummel. (Bob Mischka photo)