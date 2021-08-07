Cancel
Sports

Ronald Rauhe of Germany wins medal in 5th Olympics

 6 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Ronald Rauhe became the first man to win a medal in canoe sprint in five Olympics when Germany won the men's kayak four 500 meters in the final race at the Sea Forest Waterway. Lisa Carrington of New Zealand missed out on her fourth medal of the week when the Kiwis finished fourth in the women's kayak four 500. Hungary won the race. Serghei Tarnovschi of Moldova returned to the Olympics to win a bronze medal in the men's canoe 1,000 after being stripped of his 2016 bronze medal for a positive doping test.

Lisa Carrington
Ronald Rauhe
#Bronze Medal#The First Man#Ap#Kiwis
Kayak
New Zealand
Hungary
Germany
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
