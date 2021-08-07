Cancel
Rams backup QB Wolford to miss time with appendicitis

By DAN GREENSPAN - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 3 days ago

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback John Wolford is expected to miss up to two weeks because of appendicitis. Wolford had his appendix removed Friday following an examination by team doctors after waking up with pain in his side, a Rams spokesman said. Wolford started the regular season finale against Arizona and a NFC wild card playoff game at Seattle after then-Rams starter Jared Goff dislocated his thumb in a Week 16 loss against the Seahawks.

