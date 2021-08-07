Rams backup QB Wolford to miss time with appendicitis

The LA Rams like to play the odds. It’s the gambler’s creed. Take a chance. Place a wager. Roll the dice. Sometimes they win, sometimes they lose. But whenever the team has a near miss, this organization chalks it down to a learning experience and does whatever is necessary to correct the problem systemically so that it does not happen again. That creates a self-improving decision tree, a process where the team learns which edges can be approached, and which edges need a safe distance.