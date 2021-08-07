Argentina beats Brazil for men's volleyball bronze

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics group stage for men's soccer is in the books, and some big names have been eliminated with France, Germany and Argentina all heading home after underwhelming showings in Japan. All three finished third in their four-team groups to fall just short of the knockout phases, but none of them truly merited to advance based on their showings over three games. The host nation are the only team to have won all three of their fixtures and look one of the strongest sides heading into the latter stages.