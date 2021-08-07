Cancel
Argentina beats Brazil for men's volleyball bronze

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Argentina won its second Olympics medal ever in men’s volleyball, rallying to beat Brazil 25-23, 20-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13 for the bronze. The only other medal the Argentinians won in the sport came in Seoul in 1988 when they also beat Brazil for the bronze. Argentina lost the bronze medal game in 2000 in Sydney to Italy in its only other appearance in the medal round. The Russians play France for the gold medal.

www.wcn247.com

