US boxers Davis, Torrez can get revenge, win gold medals

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. boxing team is down to its final two chances to end the men’s 17-year gold medal drought. Two of its fighters are in gold medal bouts on the final day of the Tokyo Olympics and they're both going for revenge. Lightweight Keyshawn Davis will take on Andy Cruz of Cuba after losing their first three career meetings. Super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. will face Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan. Jalolov knocked Torrez unconscious when they met in Russia at the world championships nearly two years ago. Both Americans love the idea of avenging their setbacks in the biggest bouts of their lives.