Signing Petr Mrazek Represents New Maple Leafs’ Goalie Philosophy

The Maple Leafs locking up Petr Mrazek to a three year, $3.8 million contract was one of the first moves made on Wednesday. At the time, the contract looked like a lot more than what the goalie market was expected to provide, essentially an overpay. Now that all the other available goalies have been signed, I wanted to look back to see if the Leafs really did overpay. Could they have gotten someone for cheaper, or was Mrazek the best player available?