Signing Petr Mrazek Represents New Maple Leafs’ Goalie Philosophy
When Petr Mrazek signed a three-year, $11.4 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, it represented a philosophical change in how goalies have been deployed by the team. For those Maple Leafs’ fans who recall the deployment former head coach Mike Babcock used to engage (and which remained prevalent past his firing), it was a strong starting goalie who played about 60 games and then a weaker backup who played the tougher of any back-to-back games – perhaps about 15 games per season.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0