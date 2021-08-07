Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Signing Petr Mrazek Represents New Maple Leafs’ Goalie Philosophy

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Petr Mrazek signed a three-year, $11.4 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, it represented a philosophical change in how goalies have been deployed by the team. For those Maple Leafs’ fans who recall the deployment former head coach Mike Babcock used to engage (and which remained prevalent past his firing), it was a strong starting goalie who played about 60 games and then a weaker backup who played the tougher of any back-to-back games – perhaps about 15 games per season.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederik Andersen
Person
Mike Babcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Maple Leafs#The Toronto Maple Leafs#Those Maple Leafs#Campbell#1a#The Leafs Nation#Nhl Entry Draft#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings#Tsn#Tsn Sports#The Maple Leafs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Sign Bunting to 2-Year Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed left winger Michael Bunting to a two-year deal, $1.9 million contract. The deal carries an AAV of $950,000, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie. While Bunting is only 25-years-old, he qualifies as being an unrestricted free agent. According to CapFriendly, he falls under the Group...
NHLchatsports.com

David Kampf and Kurtis Gabriel sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs

Kampf is the more notable addition of the two, as evidenced by his two-year deal worth $1.5 million per season. With the Blackhawks changing up their supporting-cast mix up front this offseason — adding Tyler Johnson and Jujhar Khaira, retaining Adam Gaudette — Kampft was an arbitration-eligible RFA and went unqualified coming off of a season where he served as a defensive role player down the middle for the Hawks, playing a career-high 14:40 per night.
NHLchatsports.com

Should the Toronto Maple Leafs Sign Braden Holtby or Martin Jones?

VANCOUVER, BC - APRIL 18: Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs is stopped by goalie Braden Holtby #49 of the Vancouver Canucks in close during the first period of NHL hockey action at Rogers Arena on April 17, 2021 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images) The...
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Michael Amadio: Signs one-year pact

Amadio penned a one-year, two-way contract with Toronto on Wednesday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports. Amadio played in just 25 games for the Kings and Senators next season and won't find minutes any easier to come by with Toronto. Even if he does play a full NHL campaign, it figures to be in a bottom-six role and he is unlikely to offer much in the way of fantasy value.
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Maple Leafs sign F Ondrej Kase to one-year deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed free-agent forward Ondrej Kase to a one-year deal Friday worth $1.25 million. Kase last played for one of Toronto's Original Six rivals, the Boston Bruins, but only saw the ice for nine games across his 1 1/2 seasons there due to concussions. Originally a restricted...
NHLchatsports.com

Comprehensive Goalie Shopping for the Maple Leafs

The Leafs need a goalie. This is not news, and has been true since about this time last year. They skated through the 2020-2021 season playing Frederik Andersen when he was injured while they waited for Jack Campbell to not be injured, and they got a lot better results from Michael Hutchinson than they had any right to expect.
NHLchatsports.com

3 UFA Goalies Toronto Maple Leafs Should Pursue

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 13: Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers skates out to face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden on January 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Free agency starts at noon on July 28 and the Toronto...
NHLchatsports.com

Michael Bunting signs with the Toronto Maple Leafs: two years, $950k AAV

The Soo Greyhounds connections between the Leaf brass and Bunting made this a probable fit all along, and as MLHS reported last night, informal expressions of mutual interest between the sides were happening well in advance of the UFA window. Bunting became a Group-6 UFA at Noon EST due to his accumulation of professional service in the AHL (three-plus seasons) and limited NHL experience (under 80 games) by age 25.
NHLtheleafsnation.com

The Toronto Maple Leafs need to stay away from UFA goalie Martin Jones

NHL free agency is less than 24 hours away, and for us hockey fans, it’s one of the greatest times in the hockey world as we get to see big-name players change teams as well as keep track of what our favourite team is doing too. The off-season is just weeks old and we have already seen numerous trades, re-signings and buyouts along with the Seattle expansion draft and the 2021 entry draft.
NHLchatsports.com

FTB: Did the Toronto Maple Leafs make the right choice with Petr Mrazek?

The Maple Leafs locking up Petr Mrazek to a three year, $3.8 million contract was one of the first moves made on Wednesday. At the time, the contract looked like a lot more than what the goalie market was expected to provide, essentially an overpay. Now that all the other available goalies have been signed, I wanted to look back to see if the Leafs really did overpay. Could they have gotten someone for cheaper, or was Mrazek the best player available?
NHLNHL

Maple Leafs Sign Forward David Kämpf

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forward David Kämpf to a two-year contract. The average annual value of the contract is worth $1.5 million. Kämpf, 26, skated in 56 regular season games with the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2020-21 season, registering 12 points (1...
NHLNHL

Maple Leafs Sign Goaltender Petr Mrázek to Three-year Deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed goaltender Petr Mrázek to a three-year contract. The contract carries an annual average value of $3.8 million. Mrázek, 29, joins the Maple Leafs after nine NHL seasons between the Carolina Hurricanes (2018-2021), Philadelphia Flyers (2018) and Detroit Red...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Top NHL Undrafted Prospects the Toronto Maple Leafs Should Sign

We know that the Toronto Maple Leafs went all-in to win a title in 2021. We also know that it didn’t work out the way they had envisioned. Instead, it left the franchise with only three draft picks to help restock the farm system. If Kyle Dubas wants to find young talent, his next option is to look at free agency. (Though to be fair, the Leafs did stock up and make 12 picks in seven rounds last year).
NHLBoston Herald

Maple Leafs sign pair of former Bruins

A couple of Bruins’ castaways have found a home north of the border with the same Atlantic Division rival. After the Toronto Maple Leafs — often road-blocked by the B’s over the past decade — signed Ondrej Kase, 25, to a one-year deal worth $1.25 million on Friday, the Leafs followed it up by inking Nick Ritchie, 25, to a two-year deal worth $2.25 million a season on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy