Hungary beats Russian team for water polo bronze at Olympics
TOKYO (AP) — Hungary earned the country’s first medal in women’s water polo by beating the Russian team 11-9 for bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. Vanda Valyi scored three times on three shots for Hungary. Captain Rita Kesthelyi had two goals. The Hungarians finished fourth in each of the last three Games. Hungary was clinging to a 10-9 lead in the final seconds when Alda Magyari stopped a long shot by Russian opponent Nadezhda Glyzina. Magyari then threw the ball into the open net for the clinching goal.www.wcn247.com
