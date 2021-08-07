Joanne Harris: 'The mindfulness I learnt in Hawaii helped me with cancer treatment during lockdown'

It was a book with captivating black-and-white arty photographs about the life of a six-year-old girl called Hina living in Hawaii that first got me dreaming of visiting the archipelago. My French grandfather gave me the book for my birthday. I was six too and fascinated by this faraway girl who spent her days on a beach of pure white sand, went fishing and looked after her pet bird – a cormorode I seem to remember. Living in such a wild and natural, distant place, she seemed to have everything I wanted. As a little girl growing up in Barnsley, the idea of picking mangoes off a tree was so magical that it was almost impossible to imagine.