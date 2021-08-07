Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Joanne Harris: 'The mindfulness I learnt in Hawaii helped me with cancer treatment during lockdown'

Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a book with captivating black-and-white arty photographs about the life of a six-year-old girl called Hina living in Hawaii that first got me dreaming of visiting the archipelago. My French grandfather gave me the book for my birthday. I was six too and fascinated by this faraway girl who spent her days on a beach of pure white sand, went fishing and looked after her pet bird – a cormorode I seem to remember. Living in such a wild and natural, distant place, she seemed to have everything I wanted. As a little girl growing up in Barnsley, the idea of picking mangoes off a tree was so magical that it was almost impossible to imagine.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanne Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Mindfulness#Hina Living#French#Hawaiian#Polynesian#Books Telegraph Co Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Surfing
Related
Boston, MABoston Globe

Friends helped me through cancer treatments by walking to the hospital with me, rain or shine

At 2 p.m. on July 20, I stopped work, grabbed my walking gear, and wrapped a blue band around my near-bald head. What awaited me was a monumental trek that would mark the end of my cancer treatments — and the Walk With Me project I had created to get me through it. For six weeks, I made the 5-mile roundtrip walk to and from daily radiation appointments with the most amazing array of people from all parts of my life.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Student nurse, 22, who tested positive for Covid before flying home from Majorca claims she was left 'starving and begging for water' in a Spanish quarantine hotel and says she'd 'rather be in prison'

A student nurse who tested positive for Covid-19 before flying home from Majorca has claimed she's been left 'starving and begging for water' in a Spanish quarantine hotel. Sophie Burdge, 22, from Barry, Wales, spent a week on the Balearic Island with a friend following a tough few months during which she lost her partner.
AnimalsPopculture

Drunk Man Killed in Shark Attack While Using Ocean as Bathroom

A drunk Brazilian man reportedly died after he was attacked by a shark on July 10. Marcelo Rocha Santos, 51, reportedly waded into the surf at Piedade Beach in Jaboatao dos Guarapes, Brazil to urinate when the shark struck, biting his hand and leg. Santos was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The incident was the latest for an area that has seen a steady increase in shark attacks.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Georgia Statefox46.com

Seven Georgia counties in Delta variant “danger zones”

Atlanta, GA (WJBF)- Georgia can count 7 counties in a “top 20” danger zone for the delta variant in a new report by a national health non-profit organization. The study found a link between low income levels showing higher infection rates, especially in rural areas where vaccination rates are low.
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Iceland’s Rising Covid-19 Case Count Reveals News About Vaccine Efficiency

It’s been just reported that in Iceland, 96% of women and 90% of men who are at least 16 years old or older have received at least one dose of a Covid 19 vaccine. The vaccination rate, which is one of the highest ones in the world, is making it a particularly interesting place to look at the incidence and severity of breakthrough infections.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

EXPLOSIVE ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Season 10 Footage Leaks, Cops Get Called

Explosive behind-the-scenes footage of My 600-Lb. Life Season 10 footage leaked on Facebook recently. This explosive Facebook Live more or less confirms the TLC series will return for a Season 10. The footage features a distraught cast member that is presumably filming for Season 10 of My 600-Lb. Life. The leaked footage contains a presumed member of the cast putting the production team of Megalomedia on blast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy