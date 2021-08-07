C.J. Cron homers twice, Rockies rout Marlins 14-2

Cron was pulled after his second at-bat during Tuesday's win over the Angels after feeling discomfort in his groin, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. By the time Cron was removed, Colorado was already up 6-0, which may have played a part in the decision to pull him from the contest. There is no word yet about the severity of the slugger's injury or his potential to miss games. Prior to exiting Tuesday, Cron went 0-for-2 with an RBI and a stolen base.