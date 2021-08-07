Cancel
C.J. Cron homers twice, Rockies rout Marlins 14-2

By DENNIS GEORGATOS - Associated Press
 3 days ago

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit two home runs, including a three-run drive in Colorado’s nine-run fourth inning, and the Rockies routed the Miami Marlins 14-2 on Friday night. Ryan McMahon, Charlie Blackmon and Elias Diaz also homered and the Rockies got another strong outing from German Marquez. He pitched six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven. Brendan Rodgers had two hits and an RBI to extend his career-high hitting streak to 13 games, Raimel Tapia singled in the seventh to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Miguel Rojas homered off Yency Almonte in the eighth for the Marlins.

