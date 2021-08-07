LEADING OFF: Cabrera's 500 watch, Turner starts for Dodgers

Miguel Cabrera’s 500th career homer could be just a few swings away. The two-time MVP and 11-time All-Star has 498 home runs and has been hitting well since a slow start during the spring. He’s batting .300 with seven homers since June 1 for the rebuilding Detroit Tigers. Cabrera is vying to become the 28th player in major league history with 500 home runs. Elsewhere, All-Star infielder Trea Turner is expected to make his first start for the Dodgers after clearing COVID-19 protocols. Turner was acquired in last week’s blockbuster trade with Washington. Brewers pitcher Adrian Houser has tested positive for the coronavirus, and Oakland outfielder Ramón Laureano was suspended 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.