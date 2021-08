Boris Johnson’s popularity has fallen in recent weeks as Tory voters have become more pessimistic about the direction of the UK, according to a new poll.Research by Ipsos Mori found that the prime minister’s personal ratings were at their lowest level since October, with just 27 per cent of those questioned saying they had a favourable opinion of him - down six points since June.It came as leading figures warned that Brexit red tape was putting UK manufacturing at risk of serious disruption as vital parts for British goods such as cars and fridges could fall into legal limbo.The...