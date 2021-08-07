Cancel
Tom Daley knits away in between dives at Tokyo Olympics

 3 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Tom Daley’s way of relaxing between dives off the 10-meter tower at the Olympics keeps him in stitches. Not the laughing kind but the knitting and crocheting kind. The 27-year-old Brit took up the hobbies just before the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020. He taught himself by watching online tutorials. He learned from other divers and one of the British coaches, too. Daley knits only during the preliminaries of competitions, when there are long stretches between dives, as a way to switch off his mind. Daley already won the 10-meter synchronized title in Tokyo. He's a top contender for the individual platform title, too.

