We’ve got FOMO already. LA has long been known for its private social clubs, such as the Jonathan Club and Bel Air Bay Club, that grant access to fine dining, wellness and spa amenities, in addition to red-carpeted social events. When Soho House West Hollywood first landed in LA more than a decade ago, Angelenos were clamoring to get in the door at the sparkling social club perched above Sunset Boulevard. Today, the brand has expanded to two more locations across the city. The same can be said about Neuehouse, which first opened as a work space, but has now expanded from a location in Hollywood to another in Downtown.