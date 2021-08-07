Tellez delivers again as Brewers edge Giants 2-1 in 10

In June, it looked like Brandon Belt's 2021 Major League Baseball season might be over. Belt, who played his high school ball at Hudson, Texas near Lufkin, injured his knee while heading to home plate in a game. At first, there was discussion that the inflamed knee may require season-ending surgery. But, Belt decided to visit two highly renowned orthopedists and they concluded that his injury could be treated through extensive rehabilitation. Through this treatment, the starting first baseman for the San Francisco Giants would have the chance to return before the season was over.