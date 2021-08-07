Gardner lifts Yanks over Mariners 3-2 in 11 for 4th straight

The New York Yankees entered tonight’s game against the Kansas City Royals hoping for a win so they could get close to taking their fifth game series in a row. Jameson Taillon was on the mound for the Yankees and Carlos Hernandez for the Royals. The first six innings of the game remained scoreless. The Yankees went ahead five times in the late-innings only to have the Royal come back. But the Yankees made the final blow in the eleventh inning for the win. Yankees 8 Royals 6.