MLB

Gardner lifts Yanks over Mariners 3-2 in 11 for 4th straight

By SCOTT ORGERA - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Brett Gardner singled home the winning run with two outs in the 11th inning and the surging New York Yankees staged two late comebacks before beating the Seattle Mariners 3-2 for their fourth straight victory. Aaron Judge hit a tying sacrifice fly in the eighth and Giancarlo Stanton pulled the Yankees even again with a two-out single in the 10th. New York has won seven of eight since the trade deadline to move a season-high 11 games over .500.

Brett Gardner
Aaron Judge
Giancarlo Stanton
Seattle Mariners
New York Yankees
MLB
Sports
Baseball
MLBnumberfire.com

Brett Gardner not in Yankees' Tuesday lineup

New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Gardner is being replaced in center field by Jonathan Davis against Royals starter Daniel Lynch. In 302 plate appearances this season, Gardner has a .207 batting average with a .636 OPS, 4...
MLBYardbarker

Jonah Heim's Walk-Off HR Lifts Rangers Over Mariners, 5-4

Jonah Heim stole the show for the Texas Rangers on Saturday with a walk-off, two-run home run to hand the Rangers a 5-4, 10-inning win over the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park. Heim, who hit a home run earlier in the game to tie the game at 2-2, was...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Mariners beat Rays for the 6th straight game this season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yusei Kikuchi went six effective innings, Abraham Toro and Jarred Kelenic homered, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Tuesday night. Kikuchi (7-6) allowed two runs and six hits. The lefty had gone 0-3 in his previous four starts. Diego Castillo, the...
MLBLewiston Morning Tribune

Heim’s second 2-run HR in 10th lifts Rangers by Mariners

ARLINGTON, Texas — Switch-hitting Jonah Heim hit his second two-run homer of the game in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Texas Rangers a 5-4 win Saturday against the Seattle Mariners. Heim, who homered from both sides of the plate, launched his left-handed shot in the 10th...
MLBESPN

Gallo's 1st homer in pinstripes gives Yanks 5-3 win over M's

NEW YORK --  Joey Gallo hit his first homer with the New York Yankees, a three-run shot that put them ahead in the seventh inning of a 5-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night. Gallo, who entered 2 for 23 in six games since the Yankees acquired...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners dilly, dally, lose 3-2

As much as I love this sport, low-scoring games that take forever are the opposite of fun. A 10-8 slugfest? Hell yeah, run out the clock. A zippy 2-1 pitcher’s duel? Sign me up. I should have expected a slog given that it was a bullpen day for the Yankees...
MLBNewsday

Brett Gardner's walk-off single in 11th beats Mariners

The attendance on Friday night at Yankee Stadium was 43,180, the largest gathering the Yankees have played in front of in any venue since 2019. They saw a heck of a game. And a heck of a finish. The Yankees were one inning away from losing when they tied the...
MLBArkansas Online

Gallo's three-run HR lifts Yankees over Mariners

NEW YORK -- Joey Gallo hit his first home run with the New York Yankees, a three-run shot that put them ahead in the seventh inning of a 5-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night. Gallo, who entered 2 for 23 in six games since the Yankees acquired...
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Mariners fall to Yankees 3-2 in extras despite Marco Gonzales’ gem

NEW YORK (AP) — Brett Gardner singled home the winning run with two outs in the 11th inning and the surging New York Yankees staged two late comebacks before beating the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory. Yankees 3, M’s 2: Box score. Aaron Judge...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Yankees’ Andrew Heaney rebounds after early struggles

Less than 24 hours after the Yankees needed nine relievers to cover 11 innings, there was action in the bullpen in the second inning Saturday afternoon. Andrew Heaney had spotted the Mariners four runs before he recorded a sixth out and was one hitter away from not surviving the second inning, which could have sent the Yankees’ pitching staff into a tailspin.
MLBpix11.com

Yanks smart on bases, take advantage of error to top Mariners 5-4

THE BRONX — DJ LeMahieu and Kyle Higashioka made savvy baserunning moves, turning a double-play grounder into the go-ahead run, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 for their fifth straight win. Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor homered and the Yankees capitalized on a three-base error by...
MLBbostonnews.net

Yanks rally twice, edge Mariners in 11 innings

Brett Gardner hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 11th inning as the New York Yankees again rallied late for a 3-2 victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners on Friday night. The Yankees had runners on first and second with one out after Seattle opted to intentionally walk...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 0, Mariners 2: Gil strong again, but offense can’t break through

The Yankees entered their Sunday matinee against the Mariners having already endured another COVID-19 gut punch from Anthony Rizzo’s diagnosis. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to rally for their new teammate or complete the four-game sweep of Seattle, losing a frustrating one for their offense, 2-0. Luis Gil made his second...
MLBbaltimorenews.net

Kyle Seager's double helps Mariners salvage finale against Yankees

Kyle Seager hit a tiebreaking double with nobody out in the eighth inning and the Seattle Mariners ended a 10-game road trip with a 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon. The Mariners went 4-6 on the trip that featured six losses by two runs or less,...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees blow it open in the eleventh for win over the Royals

The New York Yankees entered tonight’s game against the Kansas City Royals hoping for a win so they could get close to taking their fifth game series in a row. Jameson Taillon was on the mound for the Yankees and Carlos Hernandez for the Royals. The first six innings of the game remained scoreless. The Yankees went ahead five times in the late-innings only to have the Royal come back. But the Yankees made the final blow in the eleventh inning for the win. Yankees 8 Royals 6.
MLBMLB

Mariners dig in to rally late, shut out Yanks

NEW YORK -- It took four days, 38 innings and a combined 14 hours and 28 minutes of game time, but the Mariners finally broke through in a tight -- and at times, frustrating -- series against the Yankees. Sunday afternoon’s 2-0 victory avoided a four-game sweep against the team...

