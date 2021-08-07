Gardner lifts Yanks over Mariners 3-2 in 11 for 4th straight
NEW YORK (AP) — Brett Gardner singled home the winning run with two outs in the 11th inning and the surging New York Yankees staged two late comebacks before beating the Seattle Mariners 3-2 for their fourth straight victory. Aaron Judge hit a tying sacrifice fly in the eighth and Giancarlo Stanton pulled the Yankees even again with a two-out single in the 10th. New York has won seven of eight since the trade deadline to move a season-high 11 games over .500.www.wcn247.com
