Why Your Home Practice Will Never Be Overrated

On-demand workouts are here to stay, and they're better than ever. Being able to exercise in the privacy of your own home while still feeling like you're part of a class might be just what you need to step up your game and bring your fitness to a whole new level. And, if a class structure isn't what you crave? There are innovations in other types of equipment, too — like a sleek, chic treadmill that folds down small enough to fit under your bed. For real! Keep reading to get started building the home gym of your dreams.