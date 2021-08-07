Re: If you are getting drunk this morning

Ah sleep. There's never been a time before now in the human existence where sleep and enough hours to get a good night of it come few and far between. From working long hours, raising families and trying to keep up with our living spaces / houses / things that need to get done, life is more fast-paced and exhausting than any other time in our history. Or--at least it sure SEEMS that way! Never has our time been in more demand. Never have we ever been so connected electronically--easily accessible to whoever wants to reach us virtually 24/7 with the phones in our pockets, purses, and on our night stands.