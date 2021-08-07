What's behind the big hype and billion-dollar aggregator start-ups buying Amazon seller brands

Our theme of E-Commerce Stocks – which is comprised of U.S.-based e-commerce companies as well as logistics, and payment players, has declined by about 7% over the last month, compared to the S&P 500 which rose 1.5% over the same period. While second-quarter earnings turned out stronger than expected for most e-commerce companies that have reported results, mixed Q3 guidance and expectations of slowing growth post the Covid-19 lockdowns appear to have hurt sentiment for the fast-growing sector. For instance, e-commerce bellwether Amazon saw revenue growth slow to 27% year-over-year in Q2 201, down from about 44% in Q1, while noting that growth could slow further in Q3 to about 13.5%, based on the mid-point of guidance.