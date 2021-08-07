Cancel
What's behind the big hype and billion-dollar aggregator start-ups buying Amazon seller brands

By Katie Schoolov
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Tesla giveaways to exclusive parties, Amazon aggregators are in the midst of a buying frenzy, pulling out all the stops to woo third-party sellers who've built successful brands on the e-commerce site. There are now at least 69 Amazon aggregators based in at least 12 countries, and they've raised more than $7 billion collectively since April 2020. Some of the biggest Amazon aggregators, Thrasio and Perch, are worth billions of dollars.

