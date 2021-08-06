Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

This Grandma-Approved Tomato Recipe Has Our Community in a Tizzy

By Rebecca Firkser
Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStop what you’re doing and eat a tomato immediately. Unless, of course, you are in the middle of eating a tomato, in which case well done; and while I have you, I hope, in between your tomato sandwiches and BLTs and no-cook sauces, you saved a few of those summer jewels to can for later. Tomatoes are at their peak right now, and you can squirrel away some of that late summer flavor for the dark days of winter with just a little time and know-how.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canned Tomatoes#Grandma#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Salon

Our favorite vegan cookie recipes to bake right now

Vegan baking doesn't need to mean buying tons of hard-to-find, expensive ingredients from health food stores. It's come a long way, and if you're armed with some basic pantry staples like coconut oil, dairy-free milk (anything from almond to soy to coconut will do), and almond butter, you're already in good shape. Our top 10 vegan cookies range from classics like sugar and gingerbread cookies to sweet variations on chocolate chip cookies. In one recipe, we added maple syrup and olive oil, and another calls for a sprinkling of flaky sea salt on top of each dough ball.
Recipesrecipes.net

Cherry Tomato Tart with Basil Recipe

Simple and elegant, this cherry tomato tart serves a crumbly and savory dish using a homemade crust that’s filled with juicy tomatoes. Butter a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom. In a food processor, pulse the flour with a pinch of salt and the butter until the mixture resembles...
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Tasty Banana Dream Cake

This banana dream cake is so rich, moist and delicious! The taste is a real dream! It is very simple and easy to prepare! So, if you are a banana dessert fan then this cake is the ideal treat for you! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup unsalted butter...
Rehoboth Beach, DECape Gazette

Beloved restaurateur lives on in our memories and in her recipes

One of the not-so-fun parts of getting older (I’ll just leave that there) is that new friends can sometimes become dear friends who can be taken away from us way too soon. Last week’s untimely passing of Nancy Wolfe Wayson, founder and operator of Chez la Mer restaurant, was a shock to many, including myself. I had the pleasure of interviewing her several times for my columns, and her appearances on my radio show were always upbeat, full of laughter and fascinating behind-the-scenes stories.
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Corn on the Cob With Milk Is the Best Way To Cook Flavorful Corn Every Time

Corn on the cob is one of my favorite BBQ items, yet I still didn't know how to get it quite right, until now! I'm here to share a little hack on this sweet corn side dish that's about to change your life. The best way to successfully make corn on the cob is with milk. Much like mashed potatoes, chowder, and pretty much any dish in the slow cooker, heavy cream or a cup milk goes a long way towards cooking corn the right way. This will probably be your new favorite way to simmer corn and maybe even other veggies, so get rid of the husks and get started!
RecipesBoston Herald

Dive into fresh, ripe tomatoes with these recipes

Summer’s here, and the tomatoes are ripe. If I could, I’d fill a swimming pool with tomatoes and dive in. Admit it: The more you think about it, the more that sounds like a good idea. Because tomatoes are approaching the peak of their tomato-ness right now, I decided to...
Recipesnwaonline.com

LOW-CARB RECIPE: Grilled eggplant, tomatoes bring summer home

In this dish, grilled slices of eggplant and onion are simmered in a quick, golden-hued, paprika-and-turmeric-spiced tomato sauce, then served layered with garlicky yogurt and showered with fresh mint and cilantro. It's a sumptuous, produce-packed dish based on the traditional Afghani borani banjan in which the eggplant is typically fried, but grilling it instead works beautifully.
RecipesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Local tomatoes are in season; celebrate with these 3 recipes

I have a precise memory of my grandmother bending to her tomatoes on a late summer afternoon in her New Jersey garden, of how gently she set each one in the basket at her feet like a precious egg. Some were sun split, others furrowed and tinged with green. Through...
RecipesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Recipes: Caprese Salad With Shrimp, Rustic Ratatouille and Tex-Mex Tomato, Corn and Squash Skillet

Note: This classy salad couldn't be easier. Here we've added shrimp and slices of young seedless cucumbers; sliced peppers and blanched green beans would work nicely, too. Vary the cheeses, subbing out fresh chèvre for the mozzarella and toss in a few black olives for fun. Arrange the components separately, and encourage diners to plate their own. From Beth Dooley.
RecipesSimply Recipes

12 Mouthwatering Summer Tomato Recipes to Make This Season

Tomatoes of all colors and sizes overflow farmers’ market stands and gardens in the heat of summer. All this abundance begs the question, what to make with this juicy, ripe fruit?. The options are endless, but I’m drawn to simple and fresh dishes where tomatoes are the star. In an...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Tomato Peach Burrata Salad Recipe

There's nothing better than a dish filled with colorful, fresh, seasonal vegetables. Oh wait — top that dish with cheese, and it immediately gets an upgrade. This delicious tomato peach burrata salad by Kristen Carli, recipe developer, private practice registered dietitian, and owner of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness takes those elements to another level. Sweet grape tomatoes paired with juicy peaches and crunchy corn are a perfect match for the rich and creamy texture of a giant ball of burrata. While there's definitely a gourmet feeling to this vibrant salad, the recipe is no nonsense and comes together in just eight minutes.
Recipesthelocalpalate.com

Fruits and Veggies from our Summer Recipe Edition

Grab your reusable bags and hit the farmers market: We’ve got fresh spins on summer staples to make the most of your haul. This sweet pea dish is a Southern take on refried beans. Charred Eggplant. From Amarys and Jordan Herndon, Palm & Pine, New Orleans. Hattie Mae’s Tomato Pie.
RecipesFremont Tribune

Recipe of the Day: Zucchini Tomato Chile Cornbread

Few things make for a better dinner during the warmest days of summer than a refreshing salad. But sometimes those leafy greens need a little extra umph and a carby side dish — like this chile cornbread — always does the trick. Quick breads are the easiest way to take...
RecipesEpicurious

Our 17 Most Popular Recipes of July 2021

Lots of home cooks headed outdoors this month, gathering around the grill (or the campfire) for hot dogs, ribs, grilled chicken, and corn on the cob. But after dinner, Epicurious readers leaned on quick-and-easy desserts made indoors, including our new assembly-only ice cream cake/icebox cake hybrid recipes, a crispy-topped peach cobbler, and super-flexible clafoutis. To drink? Better make it frozen. Scroll down for all of our most popular recipes this past month—they're all winners worth bookmarking for the rest of your summer picnics and barbecues.
RecipesGreatist

9 Party-Approved Popcorn Recipes That Aren’t Just Buckets of Butter

Movie nights are inevitable during winter. Whether you live somewhere cold and refuse to leave the house when it’s below 30°F (-1°C) (wise decision) or just live for Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas movies, you and your couch are about to get some extra quality time. All the more reason for a movie snack upgrade.
Recipesdelishably.com

Instant Tomato Dosa Recipe

Cooking is one of my passions. I like to make nutritious and tasty foods at home without using preservatives and artificial colors. A dosa is like the Indian version of the crepe. Compared to typical dosas, however, the addition of tomatoes gives the tomato dosa a unique flavor. Tomatoes are...
Recipesfood24.com

Partner content: Enjoy two of our favourite winter warmer recipes

We’re deep into winter and calling for hearty, wholesome meals the whole family will love. If you’re tired of cooking the same old winter dishes, check out two of our latest winter warmers below. They’re quick to prepare, packed with delicious goodness, and sure to warm the soul. Just what you need on a frosty winter night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy