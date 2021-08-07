Cancel
TED NUGENT: 'Technology Has Literally Deterred People From Practicing The Guitar'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview with retired boxer David "Niño" Rodriguez, legendary rocker Ted Nugent was asked is today's rock music has lost its soul. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "A big hallelujah that Freddie Mercury's gift of talent and soulfulness, musical creativity and adventure that so enriched everyone's lives. QUEEN's music and Freddie Mercury's musical vision and spirit, it enriched the world. It's the soundtrack, these magical pieces by the band QUEEN, just gifted virtuosos. And their work ethic — to achieve that level of success and uninhibited musical outrage takes an unbelievable man-in-the-arena work ethic. So, a salute to the QUEEN band and Freddie Mercury. But how prophetic. Because those words have iron, and we are horrifically living in that time now where technology has literally deterred people from practicing the guitar so that you could play like Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen and Billy Gibbons and Tommy Shaw, my DAMN YANKEES musical genius buddies and all the incredible musicians in my life. I've been surrounded by the best of the best forever.

www.blabbermouth.net

