Anne Arundel County Fire Department Volunteers Injured During Crash in Lanham

Volunteers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department were injured in a Prince George County crash.

On Friday, August 6, 2021, fire officals said the Anne Arundel Alarmers vehicle was involved in a crash on Route 50 near Lottsford Vista Road in Lanham. Two volunteers, a 77 year old male and a 55 year old male, were transported to Capital Region Trauma Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The Anne Arundel Alarmers provide refreshments to firefighters and first responders at fires, car crashes and other incidents.