Spencer Pratt Talks Erewhon The End of The Hills, and Crystals

themanual.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf anyone can look at the COVID-19 pandemic and laugh, it’s Spencer Pratt. The beach blonde, burrito-eating villain of MTV’s The Hills famously quarantined with his other half, Heidi Pratt (née Montag) after the reality show’s cancellation in 2010; first in Costa Rica, then later at his parents’ beach house in Santa Barbara, Calif. Over 10 years later, Pratt feels like he’s already weathered an apocalypse of sorts. “I had planned on the end of the world—that’s why I went broke,” he says with a laugh. “I already bought an armored truck and moved to the Carribean.” The Pratts instituted their own self-imposed lockdown for seven years, until God answered their prayers with The Hills: New Beginnings, the long-awaited sequel to the original series, which reunites original cast members including Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Whitney Port, and Jason Wahler, along with their children and friends. There was considerable drama, a pizza heiress, and extravagant $100 burritos courtesy of the bougie L.A. grocery store Erewhon. The rest, it seems, has been written: Pratt predicts the most recent season of The Hills, which ended last night, will be the last. In light of this news, he spoke to The Manual (at Erewhon, naturally) about his favorite supermarket, weathering the pandemic, and, of course, crystals.

www.themanual.com

