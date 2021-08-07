Cancel
Despite a disruption from COVID-19, WWE still planning HQ move within Stamford

By Paul Schott
Middletown Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAMFORD — WWE still plans to plant its black flag in downtown Stamford — but it does not plan to do so for another year. The Stamford-based sports-entertainment powerhouse confirmed in its latest quarterly earnings report that it intends to proceed with the relocation of its headquarters — from its signature building on the city’s east side, at 1241 E. Main St., to a downtown office complex two miles west, at 677 Washington Blvd.

