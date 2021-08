Along with many women, Larson reshuffled her priorities during the pandemic, making a conscious decision to at least attempt to silence the constant negativity around her own body image and finding that mentality reflected in her clothing choices. She placed an order from one of the brands she represents, Galvan, for a body-conscious dress out of their newly launched power knits collection. "I ordered this dress in the middle of COVID-19 and was like, 'Oh my god, I'm really not going to be wearing this skintight thing.' I put it on and I just felt so good, so I took a photo and shared it and everyone was so complimentary; I was floored."