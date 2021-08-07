1 hospitalized after 3-story Fayetteville apartment fire; American Red Cross on scene

Fayetteville firefighters spent Saturday morning battling a three-story apartment fire on Ivanhoe Court.

The fire began around 5 a.m.

Fire officials said one person was found on the second floor and taken to the hospital by Cape Fear Valley EMS.

One tenant told ABC11 that the fire came dangerously close to her mother.

"My room is in the front, hers is in the back near where the fire actually started in the next complex," said Mary Cooperwood.

Cooperwood said her mother has mobility challenges, so getting to fresh air as the smoke started to spread was essential

"The smoke was so thick but we were able to see our way through to the fire department. Our neighbor next to us helped my mom get down there while I was trying to get her stuff, her walker. But everybody got out safely, so I'm glad about that," Cooperwood said. She also said working smoke detectors alerted them to the danger.

They're among the dozens of displaced tenants who rely on the Red Cross, which in turn relies on support from the public.

The American Red Cross said it is on scene assisting those displaced by the fire.

"Currently, the Red Cross has provided 36 people with direct financial assistance for immediate needs and recovery resources," the organization said. "This includes support contacts for health, mental health and spiritual care resources. Disaster Health Services volunteers are in the process of helping residents replace lost prescriptions and eyeglasses. These services are provided by volunteer professionals from the health, mental health, and spiritual care fields. Red Cross volunteer caseworkers will be follow-up and assist people with their recovery needs as well."

There were 16 Red Cross disaster responders on scene and supporting virtually.

Phil Harris of the American Red Cross Sandhills chapter said," RedCross.org is the place that you can find out how to help the Red Cross. It's still some volunteers and the generosity of the American public."

An investigation into the fire is underway.