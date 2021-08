The Yankees were dealt a blow last night when they learned that Gerrit Cole had tested positive for COVID-19, and that third baseman Gio Urshela would be heading to the injured list with a hamstring strain. It is not known at this time how long the Yankees will be without their ace (Nestor Cortes Jr. will start in Cole’s place tonight), but in the meantime, they’ve brought up perhaps the ace of the future: right-hander Luis Gil. The club has not announced anything, but the news has been confirmed by minor league writer Mike Ashmore.