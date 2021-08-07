Steele County Free Fair to entertain on its outdoor stages

The Steele County Free Fair, Minnesota's biggest county fair which takes place Aug. 17-22, will feature entertainment of all kinds on its outdoor stages. The United Prairie Bank Stage in Fair Square Park, the Elmer Reseland Stage at KRFO Town Square and the Village Stage in the Village of Yesteryear will feature free entertainment each afternoon and evening throughout the fair. The Steele County Free Fair will honor our veterans at the flag raising ceremony in Fair Square Park at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 to officially “Bring Back the Fun in 2021.”