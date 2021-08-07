Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park Rapids, MN

Park Rapids area artists plan reunion

By Editorials
Park Rapids Enterprise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe original members of the Blank Canvas Gallery are presenting a reunion art show from Thursday to Sunday, Aug. 12-15 at the Armory Arts and Events Center. The artists opened their gallery on Park Rapids’ Main Avenue in June 2010. According to a press release, the initial effort provided more than 20 artists an opportunity to exhibit their work. Subsequently, more than 80 more artists were included during a successful five-year operation.

www.parkrapidsenterprise.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park Rapids, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Arts#Park Ave#Art Show#The Blank Canvas Gallery#The Bella Sanders Estate#Heartland Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy