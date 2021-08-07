Park Rapids area artists plan reunion
The original members of the Blank Canvas Gallery are presenting a reunion art show from Thursday to Sunday, Aug. 12-15 at the Armory Arts and Events Center. The artists opened their gallery on Park Rapids’ Main Avenue in June 2010. According to a press release, the initial effort provided more than 20 artists an opportunity to exhibit their work. Subsequently, more than 80 more artists were included during a successful five-year operation.www.parkrapidsenterprise.com
Comments / 0