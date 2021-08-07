East Hampton Library’s Authors Night Is Back and In-Person for 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. East Hampton Library’s 17th Annual Authors Night fundraiser, the greatest gathering of writers this side of the Shinnecock Canal, is back largely in-person for 2021, and the lineup is as exciting as ever. Along with the big yearly book signing and cocktail party on Saturday, August 14, the weekend-long event includes live music and talks, as well as virtual conversations with some of the biggest names in news, politics and, of course, the written word.