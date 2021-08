In this day in the NFL, versatility has played a key part in roster management, especially on the back end of the roster. The players have to show they can play multiple roles on all three levels on the field or the ability to play on all three downs. Now playing in a different position in a pinch is one thing, but making a full-blown position change is a beast in itself, having to learn an entire different schematic view from scratch. Most use this has last-ditch effort to stay in the NFL, which was the case for Jason Cabinda, but now it looks like he found his new home and isn’t leaving anytime soon.