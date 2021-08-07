How GOP Utah Rep. Chris Stewart and Democratic Rep. Ed Case ended up on a 'mystery date'

Audrey Case, left, and her husband, Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii, Daryl Evans, assistant manager of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ bishop’s storehouse, Evie Stewart, and her husband, Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, and Chris Lansing, director of Church Hosting, listen to Erlynn Lansing, director of Church Hosting, during a tour of Welfare Square in Salt Lake City Monday. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Rep. Chris Stewart, a Republican, and Hawaii Rep. Ed Case, a Democrat, made the strenuous hike to Angel's Landing in Zion National Park together on what might be described as a mystery date of sorts.