Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Opinion: What a community of preppers taught me about survival

By Arianna LaPenne
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN — To be honest, I wasn’t sure about making a film on “preppers.”. When I began to consider the idea at the end of 2020, I had the same concept most people have of those who diligently prepare for the worst – the doomsday sort of prepper from bad reality television.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

CNN

CNN

607K+
Followers
90K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn Films#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
CNN

His dad, a police officer, died from Covid-19. Fellow officers escorted him to his first day of school

CNN — A young boy in Las Vegas had a surprise waiting for him as he headed out for the first day of fourth grade on Monday – a police escort to honor his late father. Over the summer break, Noah , 9, mourned the death of his father, Officer Jason Swanger of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Swanger, 41, he died from Covid-19 complications on June 24, according to the police department. He was a seven-year veteran of the force.
Video GamesWashington Examiner

What being a gamer has taught me about the limits of democracy

Pure democracy, a civic structure in which a simple majority of citizens controls the coercive force of government, paves the way for abuse of the minority for the sake of the majority. No medium better illustrates this truth than video games designed for children. Last night, my buddies and I...
Rosa LuxemburgThrive Global

The Unexpected Uses of Bad Ideas

This piece was first posted on Substack. To comment, please go there. In public health, we talk a fair bit about diversity. This conversation is consistent with the broader goals of our field. Our mission is to serve populations with many different backgrounds and perspectives. Engaging with a range of groups—with all of us as different people united in our shared humanity—means celebrating the diversity we reflect, and working to ensure this engagement is fully inclusive. I have written previously about diversity. At perhaps the most basic level, a commitment to diversity calls on us to ensure that the public health community is a welcoming space for people of many races, religions, nationalities, and expressions of gender/sexual identity. This strikes me as a necessary condition for our efforts, worth pursuing, always, as a key priority.
Public Healthpsychologytoday.com

What Covid Taught Us About Leading with Grace

The onset of Covid-19 and the following year and a half were a dark, scary, and isolating time for all of us. We were terrified by the unknown, the instability of our job, fear for the health and safety of our loved ones and ourselves, the confusion about working remotely and Zoom schooling our children. We were trying to balance all this while rivaling Martha Stewart with our cooking and domestic creativity, keeping our homes glistening, and channeling our inner camp director to create fun and creative activities for our family. It was exhausting, terrifying, and isolating.
Educationarcamax.com

Let’s Talk About the Things They Will Not Learn

Let’s talk about the things they will not learn. “They” meaning K-12 students in Tennessee. Not that the Volunteer State is alone in passing laws and standards to restrict the teaching of African-American history. To the contrary, a number of states — Oklahoma, Texas, Florida and more — have lately done the same.
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

How I learned to stop worrying and embrace my sister’s belief in reincarnation

When we were younger, my older sister Heba kept a photo on her dresser in our bedroom that always caught my eye. She said I was the young red-haired girl in the picture, but I was born with blonde curls and had light brown hair at the time. The girl in the picture was named Sara, like me, and I would later learn that the full story of the photo was too baffling for me to understand at the time.
PoliticsPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: What patriotism really means

I’d like to explore the contemporary definition of patriotism. Too often, the older generations define patriotism as some form of dogma. However, Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines patriotism as “love for or devotion to one’s country.”. As a 30-year-old, third-generation veteran who has a family, I’d like to think I’m somewhat of...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Narcissist types and what makes each tick

Chances are you've met a narcissist. Someone who thinks they're better than everyone else, dominates the conversation and loves the limelight. But scientists are increasingly realizing that not all narcissists are the same—some are, in fact, extremely insecure. In our new paper, published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, we...
Sciencesixtyandme.com

The Strange Way Covid 19 Changed My Personality

I retired from my fast-paced corporate job just as the world was shutting down due to Covid-19. All my anticipated retirement plans of time with my grandchildren, meeting up with girlfriends and family, plus travel to another country, came to an abrupt stop. Retirement in itself is quite an adjustment,...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Cognitive Dissonance: True Lies and False Truths

The psychological experience of cognitive dissonance is experienced when contradictory words, percepts and beliefs are simultaneously presented. People experiencing cognitive dissonance feel anxious and threatened, increasingly mistrustful and vulnerable to authoritarian influences. If our senses of reality are placed in doubt or dismissed as invalid by authority figures, we become...
Mental HealthThought Catalog

This Is What Burnout Taught Me

It made sense to me that burnout happens when the reward we get is not enough compared to the effort that we put into work. The definition of reward might be different for everyone — it might be a higher salary, or better corporate benefits, or maybe just getting enough sleep or enough time to enjoy your hobby. But one thing is for sure: if your work isn’t appreciated enough and people don’t respect your boundaries and resources, that’s what triggers your burnout symptoms.
CiceroHerald-Dispatch

Letter to the editor: What does history teach us?

History portrays those writing it favorably. Culture flavors the recollections of each generation. Herodotus and Thucydides in the 5th century BC employ witness interviews. Thucydides “father of scientific history” criticizes Herodotus “father of history” for overreliance on mythology. In the 1940s, Allan Nevins develops the modern-day concept of oral history. Yet, Plato holds poetry to be nearer vital truth than history.
Fort Smith, ARSouthwest Times Record

Opinion: Community means everything

The past two weeks I have had the honor of volunteering at Antioch for Youth & Family. It had been on my heart for many months to go over and make a difference in the community. What a great facility and an amazing group of men and women to work...
TV & VideosKTEN.com

#EnoughStuff Episode 7: Making Fun of American Consumerism

Originally Posted On: https://www.postconsumers.com/2019/04/05/making-fun-of-american-consumerism/. Why make fun of American consumerism when the U.S. needs to focus on preventing more pandemics? Why click on a funny video for a minute when America is trying to advance social justice? A consumerism video is actually very relevant to these huge issues we face, and we could all use a chuckle break.
SocietyThrive Global

The Purpose of Society

Mankind appeared on the earth after everything had been prepared for us. We emerged as the fourth level of nature into a lush environment that provides everything we need for survival and comfortable living. We figured out early on that joining others in the hunt for food and the pursuit of basic needs made life more secure. We discovered that we are social beings who enjoy being together. We lived in perfect alignment with the laws of nature set down at the beginning of time.

Comments / 1

Community Policy