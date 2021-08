Cheyanne Buys is the fighter with a big opportunity in front of her at UFC Vegas 33. UFC Vegas 33 is set to occur on Saturday from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Looking at the card, there is one individual who stands out as a fighter to watch as the UFC continues to look for individuals that fans will rally around, for better or for worse. Cheyanne Buys is the fighter to watch for UFC Vegas 33.