Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

‘Gatecrashers: The Rise of Self-Taught Artists’ exhibition opens at the High Aug. 20

By Collin Kelley
Posted by 
Atlanta Intown
Atlanta Intown
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b9cLk_0bKmMvTH00
William Doriani, “Flag Day”

The High Museum of Art exhibition “Gatecrashers: The Rise of the Self-Taught Artist in America,”  which runs Aug. 20 to Dec. 11, will tour nationally to celebrate mor e than a dozen early-20th-century artists.

Featuring more than 60 works, “Gatecrashers” will investigate how artists including John Kane, Horace Pippin and Anna Mary Robertson “Grandma” Moses overcame class-, race- and gender-based obstacles to enter the inner sanctums of the mainstream art world, exhibiting their paintings widely and paving the way for later generations of self-taught artists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ATCF_0bKmMvTH00
John Kane, “Pieta”

“As one of the first American museums to establish a department dedicated to the work of self-taught artists, the High has spent decades studying, presenting and honoring their contributions to art history,” said Rand Suffolk, Nancy and Holcombe T. Green, Jr., director. “With this exhibition, our audience can see how they broke barriers of access to take their rightful place among the 20th century’s most celebrated contemporary artists.”

“Gatecrashers” is curated by the High’s Merrie and Dan Boone curator of folk and self-taught art, Katherine Jentleson, and is based on the book she authored of the same name, which published in 2020.

For more information, visit high.org .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vha0r_0bKmMvTH00
Grandma Moses, “Rockabye”

The post ‘Gatecrashers: The Rise of Self-Taught Artists’ exhibition opens at the High Aug. 20 appeared first on Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Atlanta Intown

Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
108
Followers
116
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta Intown covers Atlanta's most dynamic and influential neighborhoods including Morningside, Virginia-Highland, Ansley Park, Midtown, Inman Park, Candler Park, Druid Hills and more.

 https://atlantaintownpaper.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Horace Pippin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art World#High Museum Of Art#Contemporary Art#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

On the Grid: Ashley Anderson’s art inspired by video games, pop culture

He might be the nicest artist in Atlanta. Ashley Anderson, with his bushy beard and warm, inviting personality, has been one of the city’s most prolific and multifaceted artists since he moved here nearly 14 years ago.  His works span a number of mediums, including illustration, watercolors, acrylics, screen printing, graphic design, murals, 3D works,… The post On the Grid: Ashley Anderson’s art inspired by video games, pop culture appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Awesome August: Dogwood Festival, Piedmont Park Arts Fest, Doggy Con, German Bierfest & more

School might be starting again, but there’s still plenty of summer left. A raft of art and food festivals are slated for August – many of them returning after a pandemic hiatus. Be sure to check the website for each event for tickets, details, and social distancing protocols. Atlanta Dogwood Festival The dogwoods won’t be… The post Awesome August: Dogwood Festival, Piedmont Park Arts Fest, Doggy Con, German Bierfest & more appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Atlanta History Center hosting Olympic watch party, exhibition

The Tokyo Olympic Games kick off this week, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the 1996 Games in Atlanta. To celebrate, the Atlanta History Center is hosting free watch parties, a virtual author talk and an ongoing exhibit. Wednesday, July 21: Join a virtual conversation at 7 p.m. with Randal Roark and Michael Dobbins, authors of… The post Atlanta History Center hosting Olympic watch party, exhibition appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

In the Mix: Songs of Summer from Johnny’s Hideaway

Iconic Buckhead nightclub Johnny’s Hideaway is helping patrons dance the night (and days) away with a new “Songs of Summer” playlist on Spotify to get you in the warm-weather mood. Curated by the club’s DJs Spencer Pearson and Greg Picciano, the duo picked songs from every decade that keep Johnny’s dance floor packed until the… The post In the Mix: Songs of Summer from Johnny’s Hideaway appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

A Stitch in Time: Artist Marquetta Johnson shares legacy of quilting with new generation

“It’s kind of like jazz,” explains Marquetta Johnson as she gestures at the quilts on display in her studio. She describes her work as simultaneously improvisational and steeped in legacy and tradition. Johnson shared an example: the great jazz pianist and composer Thelonious Monk said that to create improvisational music he had to work hard… The post A Stitch in Time: Artist Marquetta Johnson shares legacy of quilting with new generation appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Art of Banksy exhibition moving to Underground Atlanta

“The Art of Banksy: Without Limits” exhibition is moving to Underground Atlanta for its opening this fall. Originally set for the Westside Cultural Arts Center, which recently hosted the Sistine Chapel exhibit, the presenters decided to make a venue change due to “strong interest” in tickets. The show will run Sept. 3 to Jan. 9.… The post Art of Banksy exhibition moving to Underground Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Intown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy