5 Hot Conser Discretionary Stocks For Your Late 2021 Watchlist. With the increased focus on pandemic conditions, investors appear to be rotating out of reopening stocks. After considering this, could the consumer discretionary section of the stock market still be worth investing in now? Well, for one thing, not all consumer discretionary stocks are made equal in the market today. This would be the case as some parts of the industry would see increased demand should pandemic conditions continue to worsen. With all that in mind, the focus of our article today will be stay-at-home consumer discretionary stocks.