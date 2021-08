Hello, Humans! Great news coming out of the Monster world as Walt Disney World’s extremely fun attraction, Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor at Magic Kingdom, has once again reopened their doors. Monsters, Inc. is just one of the many attractions/experiences scheduled to reopen this month. While Monster, Inc. Laugh Floor was on the calendar to reopen on August 8, Disney began soft openings on August 6 and guests are loving every minute of it! Not only do we see guests celebrating, but of course Disney Cast Members are excited to be back among the memories this attraction dishes out. Check out the Cast Member photos below!