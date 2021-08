Apple’s new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB is presently available for $999 delivered from Amazon. Normally selling for $1,099, you’re looking at the very first Amazon discount, as well as a $100 savings, to represent the lowest price we’ve seen to date overall. As the most recent addition to Apple’s iPad Pro series, the newest model stands out with the addition of an M1 chip to give even higher performance. Along with a Thunderbolt connector and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, you’ll find an all-new Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and a ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. This is in addition to the standard features such as Apple Pencil compatibility, Face ID, and 512GB of storage.