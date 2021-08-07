Today is August 7

I really have come a long way on this topic. From a girl who hated breakfast and never took the time to eat in the morning to now rolling out of bed and ready for breakfast. Well, let me back up a bit. At night when I go to bed, I think about what I want in the morning. It kind of helps to go to sleep when you know what deliciousness you are waking up to. *Insert my famous cheesy smile here* (I’m a foodie. Don’t judge.) I decide if it’s going to be a Greek yogurt with fruit and granola kind of morning, a protein shake, or whole-grain English muffin with a little peanut butter with my homemade jelly, sometimes paired with an egg. These are my three go-tos anymore. Simple, quick, and healthy for me besides that jelly, but hey, I’m talking like not even a teaspoon of jelly. That’s not going to hurt all my hard work and progress on my weight loss. I can’t resist that smidge of jelly with smooth, creamy peanut butter on a crunchy English Muffin. OK, be right back. I have to go make myself an English Muffin now.