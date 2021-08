On July 28th at 12:00 p.m. ET, the NHL will open free agency for all unrestricted and restricted free agents. This day means teams can no longer sign their UFAs to eight-year contracts (which is why we got Gabriel Landeskog signing under the wire), players can sign with any team they want, including offer sheets for certain RFAs (Elias Pettersson?). Historically, the calendar would change over on July 1st and a whole bunch of signing bonus money would also be sent out, triggering some moves as well, we probably won’t get that this time.