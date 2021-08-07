Panthers 2021 season opener countdown: 36 days to go
We’re 36 days away from the Carolina Panthers 2021 season opener, so today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 36 on the roster — running back Trenton Cannon. Cannon is 27 years old, and entering his fourth NFL season. Last year, he saw action in 14 games, primarily as kickoff returner and also as a backup running back. When the Panthers lost Christian McCaffrey for the year, he saw a little more time in the running back rotation but did not splash the end zone. As a kick returner, he owns a 98 yard kickoff return touchdown in 2020, week 10 against Tampa Bay.www.catscratchreader.com
