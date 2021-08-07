Panthers 2021 season opener countdown: 36 days to go

Bonnafon returns this season after missing all but two games in 2020 due to an ankle injury, Tim Weaver of USA Today reports. Bonnafon has been efficient in his very limited work for the Panthers, averaging 6.6 yards and scoring once on his 28 carries in 18 games over the past two seasons. Heading into 2021, he's expected to compete primarily with rookie fourth-rounder Chuba Hubbard and Rodney Smith for pegging on the depth chart behind superstar Christian McCaffrey, who also returns from hardly playing last year. Given that cohort of backs, Bonnafon will need to impress during training camp and the preseason to secure his spot ahead of the regular season.