Panthers 2021 season opener countdown: 36 days to go

By Erik Sommers
Cat Scratch Reader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re 36 days away from the Carolina Panthers 2021 season opener, so today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 36 on the roster — running back Trenton Cannon. Cannon is 27 years old, and entering his fourth NFL season. Last year, he saw action in 14 games, primarily as kickoff returner and also as a backup running back. When the Panthers lost Christian McCaffrey for the year, he saw a little more time in the running back rotation but did not splash the end zone. As a kick returner, he owns a 98 yard kickoff return touchdown in 2020, week 10 against Tampa Bay.

Chuba Hubbard
